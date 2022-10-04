José Leôncio gets emotional when he hears his father’s chime after his sons’ dispute over the silver saddle

Even with health problems, José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) leaves with his children Tadeu (José Loreto), Jove (Jesuita Barbosa) and José Lucas (Irandhir Santos), in “Pantanal”. Jove asks if his father is okay and the farmer comments that he will ask Ari (Claudio Galvan) to pick him up by plane on the way back. The Rei do Gado says that the children should be concerned about the lane in which they will compete for their grandfather’s silver saddle.

José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) Photo: Rede Globo/Disclosure

The moment arrives and, to the chime of the father, José Lucas and Jove shoot. Tadeu stands still and says: “If I were a real Leôncio, I can’t be afraid of two pawns like they are!”. Suddenly, Tadeu shoots fast and overtakes the brothers. Excited, everyone hears a peal, a low sound, like the rumble of thunder. José Leôncio says he looks like his father playing.

