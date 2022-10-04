Journalist detonates Manchester United coach after Cristiano Ronaldo bench: ‘Imbecile’

Journalist Piers Morgan revolted at the justification of Ten Hag, Manchester United coach, for not to use Cristiano Ronaldo in the match against Manchester City. In his social networks, the presenter detonated the Dutch commander.







Cristiano Ronaldo did not come off the bench against Manchester City (LINDSEY PARNABY / AFP) Photo: Launch!

– Can you imagine sitting Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United’s most important match this season, using five substitutions while being thrashed and then saying it was out of respect for him? Ten Hag is an arrogant and deluded asshole. How he treats Ronaldo is shameful.

Last Sunday, Roy Keane also criticized Manchester United and Ten Hag for the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo in the current season.

– Manchester United should have let Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club in the summer. They are lacking with respect to him. He’s one of the greatest players of all time and he’s been sitting on the bench week after week. They should have let him out when he had the chance.

In the current season, Cristiano Ronaldo has participated in eight matches for Real Madrid, only three as a starter. In the Premier League, the striker started six of the seven matches in which he was listed on the bench.

