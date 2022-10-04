Justice gives Vivo, Claro and TIM 48 hours to pay BRL 1.5 billion – Money Times

THE Hey (OIBR3) reported this Tuesday (4) that the Court ordered the subpoena of Telefônica – owner of Alive (VIVT4) -, Clear is TIM (TIMS3) to pay R$1.52 billion to the company within 48 hours.

The amount refers to what the companies had retained as collateral in the purchase of the mobile unit.

R$515.5 million would be paid by Telefônica, R$342.7 million by Claro and R$669.5 million by TIM, in an account linked to the judicial recovery process.

The money would be secured until a decision by the Arbitration Court, under penalty of a fine equivalent to 10% of the amount to be deposited.

The Judicial Reorganization Court also determined the immediate initiation of a mediation procedure, with a view to an attempt at an amicable settlement of the dispute between Oi and the purchasers, to be carried out and concluded within a period of up to 60 days.

On the other hand, Telefônica, Claro and TIM filed a request for the initiation of an arbitration procedure as a result of Oi’s alleged breach of contract with regard to the price adjustment procedures provided for in the transaction’s purchase and sale agreement.

“Oi informs that it has not yet received communication from the Market Arbitration Chamber about the request for the initiation of arbitration and emphasizes that there was no breach of the purchase and sale agreement on its part,” said the operator.

