Juventude x Corinthians: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Holder of the worst campaign of the Brazilian with 19 points added, Juventude is practically relegated to Serie B. In the return of the competition, the team from Caxias do Sul totaled just three points in ten games. In the last round, he was surpassed by Athletico, at Arena da Baixada.

Corinthians will take to the field this Tuesday for their penultimate match before the first final of the Copa do Brasil, scheduled for October 12, at Neo Química Arena, against Flamengo. Therefore, it is possible that coach Vitor Pereira will change the starting lineup, although he has all the players available to those he has been using frequently.

Youth – Coach: Lucas Zanella (interim)

With just one training session after Umberto Louzer’s departure, the assistant chosen to lead the team was able to change little. However, the expectation is that he will select a team with the return of left-back Moraes, defender Paulo Miranda and midfielder Chico among the holders. Due to the third yellow card, the commander will not be able to count on goalkeeper Pegorari, who will be replaced by César, and defender Vitor Mendes.

Probable team: Caesar; Rodrigo Soares, Thalisson Kelven, Paulo Miranda and Moraes; Elton; Capixaba, Jadson, Chico and Rafinha; pitta.

Embezzlement: Pegorari and Vitor Mendes (suspended), Bruno Nazário (foot stomping), Ricardo Bueno, Edinho, Marlon, Rafael Forster and Renato Chaves (physical transition) and Anderson Leite (knee injury).

hanging: Chico, Isidro Pitta, Guilherme Parede, Moraes, Paulo Henrique, Thalisson and Vitor Gabriel.

Corinthians – Coach: Vitor Pereira

Among the main players, midfielder Maycon and right-back Rafael Ramos did not travel to Caxias do Sul, who is about to return after a right thigh injury. The Fausto Vera steering wheel is suspended. Cantillo and Roni fight for the spot.

Possible team: Cassio; Fagner (Robson Bambu), Bruno Méndez, Gil and Fábio Santos; Roni, Du Queiroz and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes (Mateus Vital) and Yuri Alberto.

Not related: Arthur and Xavier.

Missings due to injury: Junior Moraes, Maycon and Rafael Ramos.

