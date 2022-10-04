know all about versions

The 2023 Toyota Corolla has just become more powerful in Japan, in addition to receiving new technology and safety items (Photo: Disclosure)

The 2023 Toyota Corolla hits the Japanese market with improvements to the hybrid powertrain and innovations in terms of connectivity and safety. See the details.

The Toyota Corolla is a 1966 product, and since then, the Japanese brand’s model has constantly evolved. As a result, the car is able to meet all the needs of current generation customers, but without losing the DNA and tradition of all these years.

To date, over 50 million Corollas have been enjoyed by customers in over 150 countries and regions around the world.

In fulfillment of its mission, the brand presented the 2023 line of the vehicle in the country of its birth, which aims to contribute to carbon neutrality, reduce traffic accidents and provide a more comfortable car life.

For this, the car received improvements in terms of performance in the hybrid powertrain, in addition to new connectivity and safety items.

In Japan, the Toyota Corolla is sold in three variants, the sedan, the hatch, known as Sport, and the station wagon, called the Touring. The 2023 model line has just been announced in the Asian country.

There, the vehicles received improvements and now the hybrid version is more powerful, and with the addition of new connectivity and safety equipment.

Regarding prices, line 2023 of the Toyota Corolla 2023 ranges from 1,990,000 yen to 2,998,000 yen, in the sedan configuration, somewhere between R$71,000 and R$107,000.

The Sport version sells for 2,200,000 yen to 2,890,000 yen, which is equivalent to R$78,500 to R$103,176.

While the Touring configuration is offered at a starting price of 2,070,000 yen and goes up to 3,048,000 yen, which corresponds to R$73,900 and R$108,800.

More powerful hybrid configuration

With regard to the mixed engine, the vehicle sold in Japan now has a more powerful electric motor, which generates 95 hp and 18.8 kgf.m of torque. It works together with the 1.8 engine that remains with 98 hp of power and torque of 14.5 kgf, m.

The model has an automatic transmission type CVT and now also has the E-Four AWD system, with an electric motor of 41 hp and 8.6 kgf, m of torque positioned at the rear.

Model arrives safer

The brand’s security system, Toyota Safety Sense, now has a warning of approaching vehicles and pedestrians. As a result, the model gains braking and deflection functions when necessary.

To complete, in terms of technology, the car receives new multimedia centers, which according to the version are 8” or 10.5”.

