Lakers slow down in second half and lose to Kings in preseason opener

nba_lakers_desacelera_no_second_tempo_and_lose_para_o_kings_in_premiere_da_pre-season

After a good first-half performance, with the Lakers heading into the locker room ahead, a third-period Kings streak paved the way for the Sacramento team to win 105-75.

LeBron, Davis and Westbrook played for around 15 minutes, and all of them only in the first half.

Without the trio, the Lakers suffered in the second half, while the Kings got ahead by a large advantage.

Although the team was defeated, yesterday it looked like the Lakers’ all-star trio were actually doing a different job than their first year. Something that was not seen very often, several times we saw the court spaced out to try to make life easier for pitchers.

Perhaps the biggest difference between last year’s team and Monday’s game is how hard this Lakers team played. The effort was a big problem for the Lakers last year with their sprawling veteran roster. The Lakers have gotten younger for a variety of reasons this offseason and one of the benefits is having a group that is going to play hard night after night.

Role players like Patrick Beverley, Thomas Bryant, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Wenyen Gabriel will give 100% each night and we hope this affects the stars of the team to increase the overall effort level with each game.

Another positive point was seeing how rookie Cole Swider corresponds to what is requested on the court. In Monday’s game, he hit 3-of-7 from his shots and 2-of-4 from the 3-point line.

Of course, the defeat is not the result the fan would like to see, but given that the main players of the team were out most of the time and that the rest of the squad is still getting to know each other, all we have to do is now it’s time to be patient. Once again.

The team now has Tuesday off, and faces the Suns this Wednesday.

