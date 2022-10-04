Layoffs Set New Record in August | work and career

While for millions of people fighting for a place in the job market, unemployment seems like a never-ending nightmare, thousands of Brazilians are resigning from their formal jobs month after monthleading the statistics to break successive records.

A survey carried out by LCA Consultores in the data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged), which accounts for formal jobs in the country, shows that, in August, a record number of resignations was broken in a single month since January 2020, beginning of the historical series with the current vacancy counting methodology.

Of the total of 1,773,161 dismissals registered in August, 632,798 were voluntary, that is, at the request of the worker – equivalent to 35.7% of the total.

The record until then was March, with 603,136 resignations, equivalent to 33.2% of the total for that month.

Compared to July, the increase in the number of resignations was 7.5%. In relation to August 2021, the advance is 25.5%.

In relation to the 26 states and the Federal District, there was only no record in the number of layoffs in August in Amapá, Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul.

São Paulo remained at the top of the states with the highest number of resignations. This is due to the fact that the state is the one that employs the most in the country.

See below the total of voluntary dismissals in relation to the total of dismissals in the period:

In the 12-month period, there was also a new record in the number of resignations. The country registered 6,595,634 requests in the last 12 months until August among workers with a formal contract.

This number is equivalent to 32.5% of the total dismissals of workers in the period (20.266 million). Ie, 1 in 3 terminations were voluntary (at the request of the worker).

In relation to August 2021 (4,746,755), there was a 39% increase in the number of layoffs within the 12-month period. In comparison with July (6.467 million), the advance is 2%.

All Federation Units had their highest number of resignation requests since January 2020 in the accumulated in 12 months. São Paulo remained at the top of the states with the highest number of resignations.

Still in comparison with January 2020, the number of layoffs in July more than doubled in some states in the two bases of comparison.

Activities with the most resignations

In relation to the stock of vacancies, that is, the total number of formal jobs, the Accommodation and Food sector was the one with the highest number of resignations in August.

The Administrative Activities and Complementary Services sectors; Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry Production, Fisheries and Aquaculture and Professional, Scientific and Technical Activities come next with the highest proportion of resignations within the total number of vacancies.

As a result, there is a movement of resignation requests coming mainly from more qualified professionals and from more heated sectors, such as IT.

According to Bruno Imaizumi, responsible for the research, the Administrative Activities and Complementary Services sector, which mainly includes services provided for buildings and offices, was one of the drivers of the increase in resignation requests, “probably reflecting companies’ return to hybrid and face-to-face models.”

The Accommodation and Food sector, on the other hand, has remained in the first place because it was an activity that was greatly affected by the pandemic. Now, with the recovery of the sector due to the reopening of establishments to the public and the reheating of services, mainly in the area of ​​tourism and leisure, in addition to the opening of new restaurants, inns and hotels, many workers end up resigning because they are receiving better job offers.

Imaizumi also points out the continuity of normalization of the labor market. With the effects of the pandemic on the labor market diminishing, professionals are resigning to be admitted into positions more suited to their qualifications. In addition, of course, to the search for better salaries, benefits and the possibility of career advancement.

The return to face-to-face work is another factor that influences, especially in specific jobs, more focused on the service sector in which it is possible to work from home.