Learn all about Elon Musk’s humanoid robot

The world of technology received a jolt with the presentation of optimusthe humanoid robot presented by businessman Elon Musk last Friday, the 30th.

With sensors and artificial intelligence seen in Tesla cars, the android is expected to sell for less than $20,000 in the United States, according to Musk’s estimates.

Furthermore, in the company’s projections, Optimus should be produced by the millions and should be ready for deliveries in the next 3 to 5 years — until 2027, therefore.

Optimus is inspired by the physiognomy of humans: it weighs 73 kilos, has a head, moves by two legs and has two arms with hands, which have opposite thumbs. Tesla claims that the Optimus has a branded processor, with Wi-Fi and cellular connection, as well as audio and cybersecurity features. The battery has a capacity of 2.3 kWh.

Therefore, the robot is able to recognize objects, such as boxes, and perform tasks with them. In Tesla’s example, the android uses its hand to pick up a watering can and then water plants in a garden.

“There is still a lot of work to be done to refine Optimus and put it to the test,” declared Musk. “I think the robot is going to be amazing in five to 10 years.”