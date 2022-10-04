Leonardo’s daughter shocks by showing body change in just 25 days

Daughter of singer Leonardo, Jessica Beatriz Costa shows before and after changing her routine and the difference in her belly draws attention

The digital influencer Jessica Beatriz Costadaughter of country singer Leonardo, surprised his followers by showing before and after images of his body. She said that she went through a process of changing habits for 25 days and had a big difference in her figure.

This Monday, the 3rd, the star showed the photo comparisons and impressed with the change in her routine and her curves as the days went by. She said she renewed her eating and exercise habits.

“Monday, so let’s go #before and after to inspire you. Yes, this change was in 25 days (I even took a print of the dates and took the photos on a checkered wall so you can see that there is NO photoshop). I really hope that somehow I can inspire you. Even because I’ve been through a situation of being without strength or hope to change my habits, whether eating or starting physical exercises“, she said.

And he added: “And today I am my own inspiration for change! When I see that I’m not feeling well with my body, I go there and see how much I was able and managed to turn this key 1 year ago, which makes me SURE that if I did it before, I know I can do it today. And just like me, you can too“.

Watch the video with the changes in Jessica Beatriz Costa’s body: