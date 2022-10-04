Less than a month or an eternity? The trends for the Brazilian stock market and assets from today until the second round of the elections

Brazil digests the result of the elections of last Sunday and, as expected during the election night, when the results began to be determined, the market had an excellent initial reaction, which may continue over the next few weeks until the second round of the 2022 elections.

The need for a new round is read as positive, as it forces Bolsonaro and Lula to moderate their tone, converging towards the center, especially Lula, who will need to talk to voters in the Southeast, being able to present a market name for the economy in the coming years. 27 days.

The reason for this is that, although the former president is the favorite (he made 48% in the first round), the election is still open. The second round is a new election: more campaign period, a distinguished turnout and more time for something unexpected to happen. Can the game change? Yes, it is possible, although unlikely.

The composition of Congress and the market reaction

For those who read my column about the elections just over a month ago, you can see that the base scenario is confirming, but now with a considerable risk diluter. See below for Arctic Asset Management’s beautiful outline of the composition of the Congress — more than 2/3 of the seats will be center or right-wing.

source: arctic

More than the surprise with Bolsonaro’s vote, the graph above helps us understand the reason for the cooling of the country risk. The more conservative tendency in the legislature would prevent any more unorthodox adventure of an eventual Lula government, favorite in the second round contest, pushing him to the center.

In other words, even in the case of the election of former President Lula, there should be great difficulty in approving agendas that do not reflect the agenda. pro-business (in favor of free market forces and fiscal responsibility) presented over the last six years, between the Temer government and Bolsonaro.

Results of the first round unlocked the value of Brazilian assets

This understanding should be maintained over the next few weeks, unlocking value, at least at the margin of Brazilian assets. We know that Brazil is cheap, but valuation it’s not usually driver term, needing a trigger for more effective price movement. That’s exactly what happened.

Next, to illustrate, the Brazilian Equity Risk Premium (EQRP), or the stock market risk premium, which measures the differential between the Earnings Yield, that is, the earnings per share divided by its respective price, and the interest rate (10-year NTN-B). The higher the EQRP, the more attractive the price.

Source: Empiricus Investimentos

In this case, I wouldn’t be surprised by a continued local rally while foreign investors are still dealing with their own problems.

Of course, there will be international challenges, with China facing a major real estate problem, global financial conditions tightening at a breakneck pace and the rumor of Credit Suisse insolvency (the rumor has been around for six months). These are impediments.

The ‘Banana Republic’ risk

Here, given the dilution of the risk of a more expansionary fiscal matrix, we are left with the chance that a very tight result could pave the way for the possibility of a “Third Round” or “Banana Republic” risk, with a stronger contestation of the elections that would arouse street mobilizations and noise about the institutions.

Regarding this last risk, even if it remains present, the first round, with the victory of Bolsonarismo in the legislature, showed that the scenario of peaceful elections is more likely. Proof of this is Bolsonaro’s own speech after the election, which proved restrained when addressing his own supporters and the press, without questioning the electoral system. Another sign that the next few days should be quiet.

In this way, given the decrease in the tail risk, with the great evolution of the chance of a central government, the Brazilian stock market, which was already attractive, should be even more – we will not be able to face the productivity problems of our country, but at least there will be no threat to the structural reforms installed so far.

All this, of course, done under the proper dimensioning of the positions, according to their risk profile, and the proper portfolio diversification, with the respective associated protections.

a clear trend

Of course, I’m not saying that the stock will go up every day (trees don’t go up to the sky and marginal corrections are welcome in consistent bullish processes). Still, the trend for stocks seems clear to me.

In current conditions, I like a cash combo (Selic Treasury yielding double digits), a mix of real interest at different corners of the curve (Treasury IPCA+ 2026, 2035 and 2055), with special affection for the longer ones, Brazilian stock exchange and dollar for any surprises. There may even be volatility, but the outcome should be positive.