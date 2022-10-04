“Let’s take Simone to support Lula”, says Eunício Oliveira

Elected federal deputy this Sunday, 2, Eunício Oliveira (MDB) told the THE PEOPLE that the senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS), third in the presidential race, will support Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the second round of the election against the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“I spent the whole morning talking with Michel (Temer, former president), with Baleia (Rossi, national leader of the MDB), with everyone,” said Lula’s former Minister of Communications (2003-2007).

“We are going to take her to support Lula, of course. We are not from the right, we are from the center, center-left. We are going to take Simone to support Lula, with absolute certainty. I spent the whole morning working on this today”, assured the emedebista.

From the historical wing of the MDB, Eunício is one of Lula’s main interlocutors. Within the party, he defended that Tebet was not a candidate, so that the party could be on the side of the PT leader in the first round. As well as Eunício, members such as Senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) and Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM).

At the meeting of Lula’s campaign coordination, PT national leader Gleisi Hoffmann (PT) stated that she will seek out the MDB, PDT, União Brasil and PSDB, as reported by journalist Marina Dias. “We want Simone in our campaign, and Soraya too,” said PT.

This Monday, the 3rd, one of Tebet’s main supporters, Senator Tasso Jereissati (PSDB), announced that he will vote for the PT leader. Despite their years as political opponents, the two have always had a good relationship.

