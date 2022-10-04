Lotofcil 2629: bet made in Minas wins BRL 1.2 million – Nacional

Bet made in Minas Gerais hit the 15 tens (photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil) A bet made in Varginha, in the southern region of Minas Gerais, hit the 15 dozen of Lotofcil 2629, drawn on Monday night (3/10).

According to Caixa, the lucky person will receive the amount of R$ 1,256,773.87. See the results of the other lotteries of the night below.

Lotofcil 2629 – BRL 1.5 million

prize

15 hits: 1 winning bet, BRL 1,256,773.87

14 hits: 310 winning bets, BRL 1,214.36

13 hits: 8,944 winning bets, BRL 25.00

12 hits: 114,452 winning bets, BRL 10.00

11 hits: 629,866 winning bets, BRL 5.00

Next contest: R$ 5 million (4/10)

To bet on Lotofcil, the player fills in 15 to 20 numbers from 01 to 25 on the card and hopes that 15 are drawn. There are smaller values ​​for 14, 13, 12 and 11 hits.

Price: BRL 2.50 (15), BRL 40.00 (16), BRL 340.00 (17), BRL 2,040.00 (18), BRL 9,690.00 (19), BRL 38,760 .00 (20).

Probability of hitting 15 numbers by dialing:

15 numbers – BRL 2.50 – 1 in 3,268,760

16 numbers – R$ 40.00 – 1 in 204,298

17 numbers – R$ 340.00 – 1 in 24,035

18 numbers – R$ 2,040.00 1 in 4,006

19 numbers – R$ 9,690.00 – 1 in 843

20 numbers – R$ 38,760.00 – 1 in 211

Quina 5965 – BRL 8.1 million The amount will go out to the only player who enters five numbers from 01 to 80. Check the tens: 03 – 20 – 34 – 53 – 60 prize 5 hits: There were no winners 4 hits: 61 winning bets, R$ 8,349.65 3 hits: 6,158 winning bets, BRL 78.77 2 hits: 159,082 winning bets, BRL 3.04 Next contest: BRL 9.5 million (4/10) Lotomania 2373 – BRL 2.1 million The player selects 50 numbers from 01 to 100 and hopes that 20 are drawn. Check the tens: 02 – 04 – 05 – 15 – 20 – 23 – 25 – 31 – 41 – 43 – 54 – 55 – 60 – 76 – 77 – 78 – 80 – 82 – 84 – 87 prize 20 hits: There was no hit 19 hits: 1 winning bet, R$ 194,783.34 18 hits: 47 winning bets, BRL 2,590.21 17 hits: 437 winning bets, BRL 278.58 16 hits: 2,831 winning bets, BRL 43.00 15 hits: 13,037 winning bets, BRL 9.33 0 hits: There was no hit Next contest: BRL 2.8 million (5/10) Super Seven 303 – BRL 2.1 million The fortune will go to the participant who hits a number from 0 to 9 in each of the seven columns. 1st column: 2

2nd column: 6

3rd column: 7

4th column: 8

5th column: 1

6th column: 9

7th column: 5 prize 7 hits: There were no winners 6 hits: 5 winning bets, R$ 5,633.58 5 hits: 61 winning bets, R$ 659.66 4 hits: 833 winning bets, R$ 48.30 3 hits: 6,746 winning bets, BRL 5.00 Next contest: BRL 2.2 million (5/10)

Prize redemption

Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or at Caixa branches. Net amounts above R$ 1,332.78 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document, CPF and bet receipt.

Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the branch.

If the gambler plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a net value of a maximum of R$ 1,332.78 (gross of R$ 1,903.98).

If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.