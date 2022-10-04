Luciano was left aside and Zezé’s ‘new duo’ is delivered

Luciano Camargo was left aside and Zezé Di Camargo’s ‘new duo’ is delivered by an established countryman

The consecrated singer Donizeti Camargoparticipated in an interview with André Piunti and said that he almost made a partnership with Zezé Di Camargthe before the duo with Lucian.

The presenter recalled the beginning of the artist’s career, in the 90’s, where many country duos began to explode with success at the time and asked him if he ever thought about forming a duo.

At that moment, Donizeti Camargo revealed that he considered teaming up with Zezé Di Camargo, when both were at the beginning of their career.

“I’m going to say something I’ve never said in an interview. There was even a conversation at the time, that Zezé sang solo, and I was doing a show in Rondônia, where I had greater contact with Zezé”, began the singer.

Then he revealed that he planned to make the duo: “We got to talk at the time, I even recorded a song of his later, and Zezé was starting to want to form a duo and we even played at making a duo”.

However, as both already had record companies, it was not possible to be carried out: “As he already had a record company and I had another one, the record companies wouldn’t let us do anything because of the contract, and then we didn’t”, he revealed.

Finally, he commented that at the time he went to the singers’ house to hear a surprise that Zezé Di Camargo told the singer.

“I went to his house and he said: ‘Donizeti, I have a surprise for you, my brother and I recorded this song here’. Then he showed it to me and it was ‘It’s love’ and I said he would be successful with this song”, commented the artist.