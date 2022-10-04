Luís Castro reveals reason for complaint with referee during Botafogo x Palmeiras

Luís Castro not much to talk about arbitrationbut the technician Botafogo complained to referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio to the point of being reprimanded by the referee during the game against palm trees this Monday, at Nilton Santos Stadium. After the match, the coach explained the reason for the complaint.

– I don’t really like to talk about refereeing because it’s an area that I don’t completely dominate. Those emotions that we have within the game generate feelings that we manifest. That’s what I did, I’m a person, I generate emotions and in the moments when I thought it wasn’t right, I manifested myself. I had a conversation with Wilton, but it was a normal conversation. I thought we were getting too many yellow cards because of what was happening in the game, and I thought it wasn’t happening in the same way with Palmeiras. It was my misperception, perhaps… – Castro said.

According to numbers from “Sofascore”, Palmeiras committed 14 fouls, against 16 for Botafogo. Four yellow cards were shown to Glorioso and three to Alviverde, who also had a player sent off (Zé Rafael) in the final stage.

Unlike Abel Ferreira, coach of Palmeiras, Luís Castro did not receive a yellow card for complaints. If he had received, the alvinegro coach could not command Botafogo against Avaí, Thursday, in Florianópolis, as he is currently hanging.