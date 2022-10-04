Manchester United agrees to trade Cristiano Ronaldo, who could be announced by great European in January

Cristiano Ronaldo may have his days numbered with Manchester United’s colors. Dissatisfied, in the Premier League club’s reserve and with only one goal in the season, the Portuguese ace wants to play in the Champions League and has the endorsement of Ten Hag to leave Manchester United, as the English press advances.

With Manchester, Cristiano Ronaldo has a contract until July 2023. In the reserve of the English club, the Portuguese came to have his name spoken in several European football clubs before the closing of the window, but an agreement was not sealed due to financial factors, a since his salary is above average even by the standards of the European elite.

Still, CR7 his days at United are numbered. The newspaper ‘Telegraph‘, from England, reports that Manchester club manager Ten Hag has given his go-ahead for Ronaldo to look for another club, in the next window, which opens in January. United are also aware and are waiting for good proposals to sell shirt 7 football, valued at just over 25 million euros on the market.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Destiny

At the moment, the most viable destination tends to be the Borussia Dortmundfrom Germany, on the market looking for a striker since Haaland’s departure, as new signing Haller is out of the game due to health problems.

In order to have CR7, the Bundesliga club is willing to pay Ronaldo’s salary in full, but with the player agreeing to reduce his monthly amount, as the number 7 earns around £550,000 a week.

In the middle of the European football window there were strong rumors that Ronaldo’s fate would really be Dortmund, but the rumor was soon denied by people inside the club. Now, again, in the local press, the possibility of Ronaldo painting in Germany is created.

In addition to Dortmund, there is the interest of Napoli, but they run behind because they have great strikers in their squad.