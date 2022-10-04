Manduca suffers bullying after gossip about Candoca in Mar do Sertão

Everything seems to happen in life manduca (Enzo Diniz) after he met Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé), after all, the boy never imagined a scenario in which Tertulinho’s paternity (Renato Góes) was questioned, much less than an absurd gossip about Candoca (Isadora Cruz) took on frightening proportions in Canta Pedra. In the next chapters of Sertão SeaManduca will be bullied at school after rumors about her mother circulate in the vlog of Cira (Suzy Lopes).

Obviously, Candoca will be disgusted with the situation and will seek some measures to penalize the students responsible for humiliating her son. Even with evidence in her favor, the doctor will still face difficulties to ensure Manduca’s well-being.

Rumors spread by Cira cause chaos in Candoca’s life. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

To make matters worse, she notices the mocking looks of some parents and begins to imagine the possible reprisals in the coming weeks, which is why she intends to engage in a serious conversation with Cira to break once and for all the wave of fake news in the city.

Not even the bullying against Manduca will be able to soften the heart of Cira, who is more instigated to tell lies when realizing the fervent reactions of the public on social networks. Obsessed with attention, the character who could make the audience laugh with the indisputable talent of Lopes is heading to the list of unpalatable people in the feuilleton.