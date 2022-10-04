Mano Brown makes harsh criticism and netizens associate Neymar: ‘Get rich and turn white’

support the 247

247 – Rapper Mano Brown, 52, surprised the audience at the Encontro das Tribos festival in Ribeirão Preto (SP), during a concert by the band Racionais this weekend, with a harsh speech about the racial issue and elections in Brazil. The information is from the Splash portal.

The event took place on Saturday, the day before the general election. “In Brazil, rich blacks turn white and attack other blacks. They vote against other blacks. This is the basic rule of survival for blacks in Brazil: earn money and stay white,” he said.

Although Brown made it clear that this was a general criticism, not directed at anyone in particular, many fans interpreted the singer’s speech as a direct indirect to Neymar Jr’s player. Bolsonaro (PL), sometimes criticized for his speeches considered racist, homophobic and prejudiced in general.

