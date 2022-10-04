Mansion and salary of almost R$1 million: Eliana’s luxurious life

Eliana lives a luxurious life with the right to an exuberant salary and a millionaire mansion

Eliana Michaelichen Bezerra is a presenter, singer and businesswoman, being considered one of the biggest names in Brazilian TV, after all, with great charisma, she conquered many fans and viewers in her current program on SBT.

With a natural talent, the 48-year-old contracted by Silvio Santos, is very dear to everyone, mainly because of her contagious humor in front of the cameras.

Thus, over the years, Eliana managed to build a real fortune and is currently able to enjoy her life of luxury.

LUXURY APARTMENT

Since 2016, presenter Eliana has lived in an apartment in the Lagoa neighborhood, one of the most expensive in Rio de Janeiro.

The apartment is a luxury duplex, overlooking the Rodrigo de Freitas lagoon. In addition, the place has panoramic windows overlooking the city.

It is worth mentioning that the amount paid by Eliana to enjoy the luxury apartment was about R$ 6 million reais.

MILLIONAIRE MANSION

And it doesn’t stop there, Eliana, in addition to the apartment in the Lagoa neighborhood, also owns a mansion in São Paulo, in the Alphaville neighborhood, an upscale neighborhood of the city.

In some reports on her program on SBT, Eliana has already opened the doors of the mansion, where she received several famous people.

Right at the entrance of the mansion, you can see a huge sculpture made exclusively by a Portuguese artist. The work is under a glass skylight.

Eliana’s mansion also has a very large and comfortable room, with huge windows, wooden floors and even a fireplace.

WAGE

According to information released by UOL’s ‘Splash’ column, Eliana is among the highest paid presenters in Brazil.

The value is around R$ 920 thousand reais per month, without the artist’s participation in her advertising.