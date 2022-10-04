Markets this Tuesday, oil, news from IRB, Fleury, Ferbasa and other highlights

Updated at 8:48 am

Stocks, oil and bitcoin (7h53)

Germany (DAX): +3.10%

London (FTSE 100): +2.02%

China (Shanghai Comp.): holiday

Japan (Nikkei 225): +2.96% (trade closed)

Hong Kong (Hang Seng): holiday

Brent Oil: +0.86% ($89.6). Brent is a benchmark for Petrobras.

WTI Oil: +0.67% ($84.1)

Bitcoin futures: +2.70% ($20,060)

Iron ore

Due to the holiday in China, the Dalian exchange did not operate.

New York stock futures

At 7:53 am on Wall Street, the Dow Jones futures were up 1.53% and the S&P 500 futures were up 1.84%. Nasdaq futures rose 2.31%.

Corporate News:

Vibra Energia will issue up to BRL 1.5 billion in debentures

Vibra Energia’s board of directors (VBBR3) approved the 5th issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in a single series, in the total amount of up to R$1.5 billion.

The debentures will be subject to public distribution, with restricted distribution efforts, under a firm guarantee for the Total Amount of the Issue.

The debentures will mature in 7 years from the date of issuance.

“The issuance is in line with the company’s strategic direction of constantly evaluating fundraising alternatives to optimize its capital and financial structure,” said Vibra.

IRB changes the share bookkeeper: BB leaves and Itaú enters

IRB-Brasil Resseguros (IRBR3) informed this Monday, 3rd, after the market closes, that as of October 10, 2022, Itaú Corretora de Valores will be the financial institution responsible for the bookkeeping of its shares, replacing Banco from Brazil.

Thus, as of that date, service to holders of shares in a bookkeeping environment will be carried out by Itaú’s branch network, present throughout the national territory.

Compass Group increases stake in Minerva

New York-based Compass Group LLC purchased Minerva shares (BEEF3).

The information was released by Minerva on the night of this Monday, 3.

The Compass Group reported that, on 09.28.2022, as a result of acquisitions made in the market, investment funds and managed accounts that are under its discretionary management (Compass Funds) reached, in aggregate, a holding of 33,150,141 common shares issued by the Compass Group. Minerva, which is equivalent to 5.46% of this share class.

Fleury buys Méthodos laboratory in Minas

Grupo Fleury (FLRY3) purchased the Laboratory, Clinical Analysis and Hematology Methods.

Méthodos operates in diagnostic services through clinical analysis through 26 units in the south of Minas Gerais and marks the entry of Grupo Fleury in the state in a region close to its area of ​​operation.

“Following the company’s strategy of expanding its healthcare ecosystem, this Acquisition is in line with its regional expansion,” said Fleury.

The acquisition value is R$27.37 million before deductions and adjustments.

Gross revenue reached BRL 51.7 million in 2021.

Eneva completes the acquisition of 100% of Celsepar’s shares

Eneva (ENEV3) concluded the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Celsepar – Centrais Elétricas do Sergipe Participações.

The operation was concluded on Monday, 3rd, after fulfilling all conditions precedent set out in the contract.

The total value of the transaction was R$6.7 billion, comprising a base value of R$6.1 billion and certain positive and negative components in the form of the share purchase and sale agreement.

The acquisition price is also subject to eventual adjustments resulting from the validation of the referred components, to be carried out by Eneva in the next 120 days.

Jalles Machado completes acquisition of Usina Santa Vitória Açúcar e Álcool

Jalles Machado (JALL3) informed this Monday, 3rd, that it concluded the acquisition of all the shares of Santa Vitória Açúcar e Álcool (Santa Vitória) and the acquisition, by Santa Vitória, of all the shares of ERB MG Energias.

Jalles Machado reiterated that the completion of the transaction results in an increase in its production capacity, as well as another important step in its expansion plan.

The acquisition was announced in May this year.

Omega Energia approves capital increase

Omega Energia (MEGA3) announced on Monday night, the 3rd, that its board of directors had approved a capital increase in the amount of at least R$850 million and a maximum of R$1,209,692,432.00 through the issuance, for private subscription, of up to 75,605,777 common shares. The issue price is R$16 per share.

Whatsapp:

To receive company news, join the group via the link:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/EoQU0pISEEz8bfJ8CacGm4

To receive BDR dividend news, enter the link:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/F60MRrPXjOnFEvgmUQmjJh

telegram

For company news join this group: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFdKtmVSmTmfF68jIA

For graphical analysis enter this group: https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFk1BILf5KNH9DlQ3A

For BDR dividend news join this group: https://t.me/+IIIPpM3eY5g2NTgx