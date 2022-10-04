Maserati GranTurismo reappears in new generation with electric option

The most luxurious brand of the Stellantis group, Maserati has gone through an intense renovation process since launching the Grecale midsize SUV and the sporty MC20. But the great representative of the brand was missing, the GranTurismo sports coupe. Absent for four years, he is back in a new generation, which now even has a 100% electric option.

In this new generation, Maserati has well separated the three versions of the GranTurismo. The entry model goes by the name of Modena and has a Nettuno V6 3.0 biturbo engine with 490 hp and 61.2 kgfm of torque. It reaches 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and has a top speed limited to 302 km/h.

To identify the GranTurismo Modena, just look at the details. It has chrome badge and bodywork details. The front grille is black with chrome edges, while the inner fillets are black.

Moving up to the GranTurismo Trofeo, the model keeps the Nettuno engine and top speed unchanged. However, the power rises to 550 hp and the torque is raised to 66.3 kgfm. This results in a 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds. Here, the details are in carbon fiber (including airfoil), while the logos are outlined in red and finished in brushed chrome.

electric maserati

The big star of the line, however, is for the Folgore version. First 100% electric Maserati in history, it has an absurd 1,200 hp provided by three electric motors of 407 hp each. Two of these engines are at the rear and one at the front, thus providing four-wheel drive, but with a greater rearward bias.

According to the Italian brand, it reaches 100 km/h in 2.7 seconds and only stops accelerating at 320 km/h. But autonomy was not disclosed. You can tell a GranTurismo Folgore by the absence of tailpipes and gloss black bodywork details, while logos use copper tone. Inside it doesn’t use leather, but Econyl recyclable synthetic nylon.

Aesthetically, it may not even look like a new model, but there is no body panel like the old Maserati. The look was inspired by the brand’s new releases, as is clear from the vertical style of the headlights – very similar to those of the Grecale and MC20. The hood now extends along the side and encompasses part of the fender.

With a touch of Alfa Romeo, the elegant rear draws attention due to the volume of the fender and the delicate and unmarked lines. Pictures of the cabin have yet to be revealed, but considering the Maserati is the highest point of luxury within Stellantis, expect nothing less than a lot of refinement.

