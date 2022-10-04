Mercado liked Bolsonarismo stronger than anticipated

× financial graph on technology abstract background represent financial crisis,financial meltdown

The electoral rally on Monday (4) has intrigued those less familiar with the financial market. The sharp rise in Brazilian post-election assets created a flood of electoral narratives in favor of each candidate. To understand the movement, it is necessary to understand that the investor lives on expectations, and they were changed with the result of the first turn. The changes were towards a more center-oriented policy, with less room for fiscal adventures — defended, it should be noted, by the two candidates who advanced to the second round.

Market operators seek data to try to mitigate the contamination of personal preference in decisions. In the specific case of elections, the sources are polls. The thesis is that this way of working prevents reason from being driven by emotion. Of course, everyone has a preference, but while you can say what you want, no one puts money where they don’t believe they can earn more.

This is how the market reacted to the election result of the first round. More than preferring one candidate over another, the money goes towards the odds. The arrival at the polls of a Bolsonarism stronger than anticipated in the polls changes parameters. Furthermore, the election of a legislature as a strong right-wing component was not priced in.

In the days before the vote, Lula appeared with an almost undisputed leadership and declared, among other things, that he would not accept state-owned companies without social concern. He also promised to increase spending, for example, in terms of education (the return of Fies). In addition, investors believed in a return to the policy of encouraging consumption, which marked the PT’s first two terms, in addition to other measures seen as inflationary by the market.

At B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), shares linked to these assumptions accumulated gains as Lula opened up an advantage. The shares of companies linked to education, such as Cogna and Yduqs, for example, accumulated increases of 18.55% and 17.38% in the month of September. At the other end, state-owned companies such as Banco do Brasil and Petrobras recorded losses of 6.98% and 10.32% (in the case of the oil company, the fall was reinforced by the 9.63% reduction in oil prices in the period).

A lot has changed once the vote count has closed. The result of the polls, with a stronger Bolsonarism than anticipated, should push Lula towards a version more similar to that of the famous Letter to Brazilians, with more central policies and not much room for unorthodox fiscal measures. This is the prevailing view on operating tables. of course the day after of the elections was also marked by a slack in risk aversion abroad. But the change in outlook here has clearly reinforced optimism.

The real was the currency that appreciated the most among emerging markets on Monday after the first round. Country risk, measured by the CDS (Credit Default Swap) for five years, has fallen by more than 11% in the last two days. Future interest rates dropped sharply, with an expected environment of less pressure on interest rates and a less “creative” fiscal framework. State-owned companies, which were losing value until the polls opened, recovered a good part of the losses the following day, with Banco do Brasil shares rising 7.63% on Monday, and Petrobras, with an appreciation of 7.99%. On the opposite end, Cogna and Yudqs were the only ones to close in the negative in the session.

For the market, with regard to this year’s election, the Aristotelian maxim that “virtue is in the middle”, indicating the equidistance between the most extreme views of both poles, is definitely the driver of Brazilian assets domestically and internationally. Adjustments made, the national market as a whole should remain optimistic due to the reduction of expected risks.

