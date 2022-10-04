Mother Thaila Ayala confesses that she did not want to get pregnant: “It was never my dream”

Thaila Ayalaactress, opened her heart about the challenges of motherhood and was sincere in revealing that she never dreamed of becoming a mother. She is Francisco’s mother10 months, fruit of her marriage with actor Renato Goés.

“It was never my dream”

“It was never my dream. I left home at the age of 14 and fled to São Paulo. At 13, I was already working as a nanny to help my family. By the age of 5, I was going to school alone. My financial and personal independence was always the most precious thing I had. The idea of ​​having a being depending on me was inconceivable in my head.”said the 36-year-old artist, in an interview with columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo.

Advertising Could not load ad

Thaila Ayala said that motherhood is a very difficult topic to be approached. “Motherhood brings a lot of judgment. Also from her own mother and much more from society. I only realized this by becoming a mother.”she explained, that still assured that he does not seek to care about the criticism and judgments he receives on the web on the subject.

“Two or three years ago there were a lot more haters, regardless of the topic. When I talk about motherhood, the comments are infinitely more positive. I have always positioned myself on everything I think is important. I believe that this filtering started from the last elections here. Both I went through a filtering and my followers”, scored Thaila.

SEE MORE: Thaila Ayala says she thought about giving up on life during her first pregnancy