"Must not enter the field anymore"; Brazilian champion must leave Flamengo for R$ 20 million and Dorival will be informed

Flamengo

Under the command of Dorival Júnior, the team prepares to face Internacional next Wednesday (5), at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã

Brazilian champion must leave Flamengo for R$ 20 million and Dorival will be informed
Flamengo is fifth in the Brazilian championship with 48 points, 15 from the leader palm trees, causing the team to have no chance of seeking the title of the competition this season. However, Rubro-Negro is in two finals, Brazil’s Cupin front of Corinthiansand gives America’s Liberatorsagainst Athletico-PR.

The Carioca Club came from a sequence of four games without a win, with two defeats and two draws. But, he managed to sketch a reaction after a gala performance by Pedrowhich marked hat trickin the victory of Flamengo 4-1 against Red Bull Bragantino. What excited the crowd already looking forward to the finals. Already the board of Club remains active in the ball market, both in search of reinforcements and commercialization of some players that have not been used in the squad.

How is the goalkeeper Hugo Souzawhich became the third option of the Flamengo, after the arrival of Santos. The athlete was highly valued when he was promoted to the main squad, where he was Brazilian Champion in 2020, participating in most games in that period. Since last year, he lost ground after consecutive failures and, because of that, the Flamengo intends to trade it.

You flamengo leaders are willing to accept minimally good proposals to release the goalkeeper. The idea is to try to pocket something around BRL 20 million in the transfer of Hugo Souza. As the third goalkeeper currently, the archer should not be used until the end of the season.

