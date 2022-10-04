Fortaleza beat Goiás 1-0, away from home, for the 29th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. After the triumph, coach Vojvoda, in a press conference, commented on the renewal with the club. The coach has a contract with Tricolor do Pici until the end of 2022.

“Like last year, I prefer to wait. I’m not hiding something. My work and my head have to be in this year, in the next match. My focus is this year. I focus and ask players to focus on the present. The focus is not on the past game or the future game, it is on today’s game. I have to respond according to my behavior.”

Marcelo Paz said, in an interview with Esportes do POVO, from the radio station O POVO CBN, in August, that there is no type of contractual clause for automatic renewal between Vojvoda and Fortaleza. However, both parties are talking and the wish of the tricolor representative is the continuity of the Argentine’s work for 2023.

Juan Pablo Vojovda was hired to take charge of Leão in May 2021. At the end of that season, the coach renewed his contract with the club for another year. For the Tricolor, the Argentine won the first titles of his career. In two seasons, the coach was champion of the Ceará Championship and took the cup of the Northeast Cup this year undefeated.

Fortaleza’s next challenge in Serie A

Leão returns to the field this Wednesday, 5th, to face Athletico-PR, at 7:30 pm, again away from home, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR), for the 30th round of the national competition. The Pici Tricolor, which has one of the best campaigns of the return, reached 37 points. The red-blue-and-white team took ninth place in the tournament.

