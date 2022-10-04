Neto criticizes Abel Ferreira for a crossed answer to the journalist

Presenter Neto criticized Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira for having given a cross-talk to a journalist yesterday at the press conference after the victory against Botafogo.

Abel was asked about Palmeiras having maintained their posture and consistency on the field even with one player less. “That’s why I’m a coach and you journalists. If you want, go to the CBF, take the course and sit in my place”, replied the Portuguese.

“What did he do with the journalist, who I don’t even know who he is, he’s done before. Does he not respect journalists, or am I a street zealot who’ll have to defend the journalistic class that says I don’t know how to speak Portuguese? I really don’t know. Then he comes, the guy says he was awesome, and so far he hasn’t apologized. Maybe he thinks like that”, Neto began in today’s edition of the Band’s Os Donos da Bola program.

“It’s an unbelievable thing. The guy asks a question praising the tactical work, then he comes: ‘so you journalists have to go to CBF’. Who said that whoever takes a course at CBF becomes a great coach? from CBF? Abel Ferreira did a course where? At UEFA, right? Maybe it’s different there. If it’s a Brazilian who gives an answer like that in Portugal, he doesn’t even go to the dentist, he doesn’t eat cod.”

The presenter said that it would be up to the Palmeirense coach to say that he misunderstood the question. Neto even called Abel rude.

“Then you’re rude. Those who want to beat me up here, I don’t get on anyone’s foot. I don’t do that, but you were extremely rude. Here comes from you. Each one is what they are”, he concluded.