New Maserati GranTurismo has an electric version, but does not abandon the combustion engine | releases

Sport, luxury and comfort . Those were the three topics scored by Maserati customers when asked what the all-new Gran Turismo should have. The Italian brand went there and answered. The new generation of the coupe debuts with a modern look and an electric version of 760 hp, but also brings the MC20’s V6 petrol.

Before we get into the technical details, let’s get to the design. Gran Turismo may be new, but it still closely resembles its predecessor in this regard, mixing some lines from the MC20 – as if it were a not-so-profound facelift. So much so that Maserati says the traits are “undeniably unique and instantly recognizable”.

The new sports car will have three versions. The first two, Modena and Trofeo, are equipped with the Nettuno engine, a 3.0-liter V6 biturbo petrol engine. There are 490 hp and 61.2 kgfm in the first, while the second is more powerful: 550 hp and 66.3 kgfm.

The cheapest version may be the least potent, but it still goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and can exceed a maximum speed of 300 km/h. Trofeo, on the other hand, fulfills the same mark in 3.2 s and reaches 320 km/h. Both have rear-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Finally the complete configuration electric, christened folgore, considered by maserati the beginning of a futuristic project, which is based on later having its entire fleet composed of EV vehicles.

O folgore, of course, is the most potent of the line. The three electric motors, combined, deliver 760 hp of power and 137.8 kgfm torque – number well away from 1,200 hp promised. The traction is integral and the batteries are capable of 92.5 kWh. The manufacturer does not inform the autonomy.

The very high power of the tram results in a maximum speed of 320 km/h. The model goes from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.7 s. Its weight is optimally distributed, ie 50% for each axle. Altogether, they are 2,260 kg.

Photos of the interior have not yet been released. However, it is known that the sports car will have a configurable 12.2-inch digital panel, a 12.3-inch floating multimedia center, as well as gesture, touch and voice commands. The audio system has 19 speakers.

You prices of the new ones GranTurismos have not yet been announced, but the premiere is scheduled. Combustion-powered versions arrive in early 2023 in Europe. The electric variant is for the second half of next year.