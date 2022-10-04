New procedure will be included in health insurance coverage

The National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) is a regulatory agency that is linked to the Ministry of Health of Brazil, and its main function is to inspect healthcare operators. health insurance and market regulation. Recently, one more procedure was added to the list of treatments in which health plans are required to fully cover their costs. Through a single line in the SUS, liver transplantation is available to treat patients who have some liver disease.

The decision to include this treatment was announced on the 30th by the ANS. With this, it will become part of the agency’s list, from the moment of its publication in the Official Gazette (DOU), which is scheduled to take place this Monday (3). Along with this treatment, the insertion of the drug Regorafenib, which serves to treat patients with advanced or metastatic colorectal cancer, was also approved. This decision was taken by the ANS Collegiate Board of Directors and is included in the list of health procedures and events.

According to the ANS, these technologies meet requirements that are set out in the standard, and that have already gone through the evaluation and incorporation stage after being presented through FormRol. This is an agency evaluation process, which analyzes new health technologies. These technologies have already been discussed in meetings held by the Commission for Updating the List of Procedures and Events in Supplementary Health (Cosaúde), which took place from June to September of that year, and which also had social participation.

Some adjustments were made to Annex 1 of the Rol, to ensure coverage of procedures related to liver transplantation. Annex 1 of the Rol brings with it the complete list of procedures that are covered by the plans, along with the procedures for outpatient follow-up and also the period of hospitalization of the patient. Also included are the tests needed to ensure more information.

The Cosaúde meetings were attended by representatives of the Ministry of Health and the National Transplantation Center, in order to ensure that all stages of treatment are duly covered by the SUS, in line with the processes defined by the National Transplantation System. transplants. Another four drugs were also included in this list of procedures, approved by the board of ANS. The agency also reported that this is the 13th insertion that takes place in 2022. This year alone, 12 procedures and 25 drugs have already been added to the list of mandatory coverage.