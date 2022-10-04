Next year’s MINIMUM WAGE has really been set? What will be the VALUE?

The Brazilian minimum wage is set at an amount considered sufficient to survive. Thus, payments made must follow this amount as a basis. It is through it that many benefits are calculated.

Annually this value is modified. It undergoes a readjustment according to inflation rates. However, this process is not always able to offer people who live on this amount a better quality of life.

Minimum salary 2023

Discussions about next year’s minimum wage have been going on for some time now. However, since this process began, the estimates for the next year have already been modified a few times. With this, the population ends up getting confused about the official values ​​of the benefit.

Now, the Ministry of Economy has lowered the estimate of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) during this year. The values ​​were from 7.41% to 6.54%. With this, the minimum wage also ends up receiving a new forecast for the next year.

It is worth remembering that these values ​​were thought and estimated during the Annual Budget Law (LOA), which has a possible basis for the values ​​in the following year.

The first issue to be considered when understanding the increase in the minimum wage is that the official value can only be decreed in the first days of January. Thus, until now, it is only possible to have access to expectations.

Thus, it is possible to know that the Federal Constitution commented that the value cannot be set below inflation rates. In order for the values ​​to be updated, the Ministry of Economics also adds a percentage of the INPC in the base year. It is worth mentioning that the index used, ie the INPC, is calculated by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics.

Now, with the new expectation of the Ministry of Economy of 6.54%, the minimum wage should receive an increase of R$ 79, approximately. Then, the current remuneration of BRL 1,212 will change to BRL 1,292.

This amount is equivalent to R$10 less than what is established in the LOA for the next year. It is important to emphasize once again that this is not the official and definitive amount.

The estimate commented above is the lowest so far. Since the beginning of the year, the ministry has been following the values ​​of the index to try to predict the minimum wage for next year.

real gains

During the last day of August, the Federal Government transferred the LOA to the National Congress with all estimates of what would be spent during the year 2023. The objective of this document is to achieve, as soon as possible, the separation of the money for the different areas.

Among the expectations contained in the Law is the readjustment of 7.41%. Therefore, according to the document, the value of the floor would rise from R$ 1,212 to R$ 1,302. However, one point that drew attention was the lack of real gain.

When the values ​​increase, it is expected that in addition to exceeding the inflation index, an additional amount is added. However, for the fourth year, the minimum wage is just enough to cover inflation.

For this reason, the people who receive the amount do not have a really significant gain. Since even earning more, you will spend the money on more expensive products, according to inflation.

