Nikolas Ferreira’s replacement in the BH Chamber also has a conservative profile

Upon being elected federal deputy with the highest number of votes in the history of Minas, Nikolas Ferreira (PL) leaves the vacancy of councilor in Belo Horizonte to his alternate Uner Augusto (PRTB), a 31-year-old conservative lawyer, who has the writer Olavo de Carvalho as one of his references.

Uner ran for City Council in 2020 and was the second most voted candidate in the PRTB, with 2,735 votes, a position that gives him the right to take over the post left by Nikolas for the next two years.

Graduated in Law from Dom Helder Câmara Higher School, Uner is coordinator of the Movimento de Valores Brasil (Mova), a group formed by Catholics whose objective is to participate in politics in defense of Christian values. The association says it raises flags like “freedom of economic initiative, life and family”.

It is mainly through Mova and social networks that Uner spreads its ideas in interviews, courses and lectures.

Ideology

The specialist in public law is against, for example, the use of so-called “neutral language” in schools. He militated this year in favor of the Bill by Nikolas Ferreira that prohibits non-binary language in institutions.

In a post about sexuality on Instagram in 2020, Uner says that “military against the natural order always brings harm and destruction”. On the social network, he claims to defend freedom of religion and education.

Uner opposed the management of the then mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD) during the Covid-19 pandemic, pointing out that the Chief Executive would not be talking to entrepreneurs when deciding on restrictive measures.

In the 2020 campaign, one of his proposals was the exemption of ITBI for newlyweds in the acquisition of the first property. He also planned the creation of the Pro-Life Week and the Day of the Unborn in Belo Horizonte, which would aim to discuss issues related to life and the family.

Inspiration

Among his references are the Spanish priest Josemaría Escrivá, the American liberal economist Thomas Sowell and the writer Olavo de Carvalho.

On the day of Olavo’s death, earlier this year, Uner paid tribute to the essayist. “There are many spread throughout Brazil (and why not say all over the world?) that we owe our ‘conversions’ to Olavo. Olavo was really an apostle of the truth”, he wrote on social media.