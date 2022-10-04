‘None of these bandits deserve my support’, says Soraya Thronicke about the second round between Lula and Bolsonaro

Fifth most voted candidate in this Sunday’s presidential election, Soraya Thronicke (União-MS) ruled out, in a Twitter post this Monday, a rapprochement with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) or Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who will face off in the second round. The senator from Mato Grosso do Sul received just over 600,000 votes, equivalent to 0.51% of the total.

“None of these bandits deserves my support”, assured the now ex-postulant to the Presidency. The statement was directed to a follower who, when responding to a previous message from the senator, had demanded a position on her part. “Sowing is optional, harvesting is mandatory. Good luck, Brazil,” Thronicke initially wrote. “What an exemption, Soraya. Don’t make me lose my crush I have for you”, replied the supporter.

“Losing you can mean a lot to me, but it will never stop being personal. I must be impersonal. Brazil is above Soraya”, pondered the former presidential candidate, when justifying the answer given to the internet user.

The senator was elected in 2018 in the support of the Bolsonarista wave, linking her own name to that of the victor in that year’s presidential race. Later, however, the two ended up breaking up, and the exchanges of barbs were constant during the campaign, including direct clashes in the debates.

Among Bolsonaro’s supporters, Soraya is seen as a traitor for having moved away from the chief executive. The senator, however, also did not skimp on criticism of Lula and the PT over the last few months, especially on the issue of corruption.

Ahead of Soraya, in addition to Lula, with 48.43% of the votes, and Bolsonaro, with 43.20%, were also Simone Tebet (MDB) and Ciro Gomes (PDT). The two won, respectively, the preference of 4.16% and 3.04% of the electorate.

The expectation, now, is about how Tebet and Ciro will position themselves for the second round. The senator has already shown signs that she can work with the PT, although there is no formalization, while the pedetista must follow the party’s position on who to support in the second round, which takes place in four weeks’ time, on October 30th.