North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan

posted on 10/04/2022 09:44



(credit: Handout / South Korean Defense Ministry / AFP)

Seoul, South Korea- North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile that flew over Japan, prompting the country to activate its warning system and recommend that the population seek refuge.

The last time Pyongyang fired a missile over Japan was in 2017, amid heightened tensions between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and then US President Donald Trump.

The South Korean army said it had detected “a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile that was launched from the Mupyong-ri area of ​​Jagang province around 7:23 am (19:23 pm GMT) and passed over Japan in an eastward direction. “.

In a later statement, the South Korean Armed Forces explained that the projectile flew 4,500 kilometers at an altitude of 970 kilometers and reached a speed of Mach 17, which is equivalent to 17 times the speed of sound.

In response, the South Korean and US Air Forces performed a simulation of precision bombing with F-15Ks from Seoul and F-16s from Washington.

The South Korean fighter jets “launched two direct-attack joint bombs against a virtual target in the Yellow Sea,” the Seoul Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol denounced the North Korean missile as a “provocation” that violates UN resolutions and called for a “firm response”.

– Alert in Japan –

Tokyo also reported the missile fired by Pyongyang and issued an evacuation alert in two northern regions for their inhabitants to take refuge inside buildings or underground shelters.

“It is believed that a ballistic missile passed over our country and landed in the Pacific Ocean. This is an act of violence following the recent repeated firing of ballistic missiles. We strongly condemn it,” said Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said North Korea had “fired Hwasong 12-type missiles four times in the past, so this could be a projectile of the same type”.

If the flight distance is confirmed, which Tokyo has estimated at 4,600 km, it would be a record for this type of projectile, according to the minister.

The US Indo-Pacific Command condemned the North Korean launch and reaffirmed its commitment to the defense of Japan and South Korea.

European Council President Charles Michel called the shooting an “unjustifiable aggression” and said the European Union “stands in solidarity with Japan and South Korea”.

– “Significant escalation” –

With negotiations between Washington and Seoul stalled for a long time, Kim redoubled his efforts to modernize the nuclear power arsenal and implemented a record number of weapons tests.

Last week, Pyongyang fired up to four short-range ballistic missiles, including one just hours after US Vice President Kamala Harris visited Seoul.

In parallel with the communist country’s escalation of tests, Seoul, Tokyo and Washington have intensified their joint military exercises.

The latest release sends a message to the United States, Park Won-gon, professor of North Korean Studies at Ewha University in Seoul, told AFP.

“The missiles, capable of carrying nuclear warheads, put South Korea, Japan and Guam within their range” and show that Pyongyang could attack US bases with atomic weapons if a war breaks out on the Korean peninsula, Park said.

A few days ago, Seoul and Washington carried out large-scale naval exercises on the peninsula and planned submarine maneuvers with Japan on Friday, the first in five years.

The exercises bother North Korea, which considers them rehearsals for an eventual invasion.

“If Pyongyang fired a missile at Japan, it would mean a significant escalation in its recent provocations,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University.

Washington and Seoul have been warning for months that the communist country is preparing a new test of a nuclear weapon. According to them, this could happen shortly after the Congress of the Communist Party of China on October 16.

North Korea, the target of several UN sanctions for its weapons programs, typically seeks to maximize the geopolitical impact of its tests at an opportune moment.