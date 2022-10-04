North Korea fires missile, puts Japan on alert

Japanese government says projectile was launched over territory and would have fallen into Pacific Ocean

KCNA / Reuters

A ballistic missile fired in May by North Korea during a test, in an image released by North Korea’s official KCNA news agency.



authorities of Japan issued an alert, on the morning of this Wednesday, 4th, local time, for two regions in the north of the country regarding a missile fired by the North Korea. According to the Japanese government, the projectile was launched over the territory and would have fallen into the Pacific Ocean around 7:29 am. The information was confirmed by the South Korean authorities. At the twitter, the government of Japan said that the missile fell into the sea about 3,000 kilometers off the Japanese coast and could be an intercontinental missile. As a result, Japan issued an alert for residents to evacuate to buildings or underground shelters. About two hours later, Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said that Japan is not ruling out any option. “In light of this situation, we will continue to examine all options – including so-called ‘counter-attack capabilities’ and we will not rule out anything as we continue to work to fundamentally strengthen our defensive skills,” he commented during a press conference.