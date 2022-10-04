Nubank may launch a payroll loan later this year

In addition to the payroll loan for users, Nubank also wants to launch the anticipation of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS).

Nubank has advanced and is already preparing its entry into yet another area of ​​the financial sector. Fintech wants to offer payroll-deductible loans to beneficiaries of the National Institute of National Insurance (INSS) and public servants soon.

In a meeting with analysts from Goldman Sachs and BTG Pactual held at the end of August, the digital bank said that it intends to provide a payroll loan service later this year. So far, there is no release date for the credit modality.

In addition to the payroll, the launch of the anticipation of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) and loans guaranteed by investments is also expected. Until then, it is known that the documents necessary to operate in the country’s payroll market have already been signed.

According to Jorg Friedemann, Nubank’s new investor relations executive, the company has been working on several new products, ranging from investments to insurance and BNPL solutions. In addition, fintech is focused on other achievements.

“One of its main focuses at the moment is to consolidate itself as a long-term winner in the products it currently offers in Brazil”, said the specialist. Friedemann stressed that Nubank is focused on launching the payroll loan product by the end of the year.

Nubank launches fund focused on fixed income

Recently, Nubank announced the creation of a new investment fund focused on fixed income, which has grown this year, called Naked Planned Reservation. The new product will have a strategy focused on the allocation of private bonds issued by different companies.

Therefore, the fund will be gradually made available to the customers of the digital bank. In this way, it can be found in the Investments section of the Nubank application. This month, all roxinho users will have access to the new fund.

For investment or additional shipping in Nu Reserva Planada, the minimum amount is R$ 500. In relation to redemption requests, the settlement is 11 business days.

Finally, the investor also has the option to redeem applications in just one business day, unless they pay an acceleration amount of 2% on the net amount redeemed.

