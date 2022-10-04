Nutritionists weigh dangers of King Charles’ eating habits

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II in early September, her firstborn, Charles, rose to the post of head of the British monarchy. Full of quirks, the sovereign’s unusual habits go beyond ironing his shoelaces and using an inch of toothbrush paste. Column Claudia Meireles discovered that the majesty also accumulates strange eating habits and invited two nutritionists to assess the dangers of oddities.

While nutritionist Maria Olivia de Souza Araújo works at Clínica Nutrientes, located in Asa Norte, Mariana Gomes helps patients adopt a healthy diet through the Personal Virtual app. As former royal adviser Julian Payne revealed to the British portal The Mirror, King Charles III “skips” lunch and works until midnight.

King Charles III King Charles III took over from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images King Charles III He is the new monarch of the United KingdomAlkis Konstantinidis – WPA Pool/Getty Images Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 King Charles King Charles is 73 years oldKarwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images King Charles III attends Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Members of the public can pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 23 hours a day from 5:00 pm on 18 September 2022 to 6:30 am on 19 September 2022. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle , in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. King Charles III attends Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey James Manning- WPA Pool/Getty Images Metrópoles 2 partner advertising king charles in scotland 2 Charles III in Scotland Getty Images 0

no lunch

“Charles never takes a break for lunch,” confided the former collaborator. According to Mariana, repeating the attitude often can pose a health risk: “In this meal, we have a greater source of macro and micronutrients, being a good source of energy, which guarantees satiety for the rest of the day. The danger is insufficient calorie intake and, consequently, nutritional deficiency.”

Maria Olivia explains that cutting a meal throughout the day is very individual, but tends to become a trigger. “It makes you spend the day snacking on those more refined foods, or even focus all your hunger on dinner. Skipping lunch can lead to inappropriate food choices and health damage,” she maintains.

It’s not just lunch that is characterized as a great meal for bringing together macro and micronutrients. “What would that be? A dish with carbohydrates, proteins, fiber and good fats. This set contributes to cell homeostasis and important mechanisms to be active every day”, endorses Maria Olivia. Breakfast and dinner are also part of the list of essential meals for the proper functioning of the body, argue the two nutritionists.

hours without eating

Former press secretary to Charles, Julian Payne shared that it was necessary to have a hearty breakfast for not being able to have lunch at the time he worked with the then prince. The queen’s son and the team went several hours without eating. According to Mariana, the morning meal may exclude lunch in “specific or sporadic situations”, as long as it brings together complete foods in energy.

The specialist from Brasilia points out that if breakfast is made up of nutritious and complete foods, it can replace lunch. She gives as an example the “famous brunch”. “If we are well nourished with antioxidant foods, bioactive compounds and proteins, we can keep up with our daily commitments. A breakfast rich in refined foods, low in protein and high in fat, has the opposite impact”, emphasizes Maria Olivia.

Dermatologist assesses King Charles’ skin and the cause of aging

Asked about how long an individual can go without eating and not harm their health, the two experts say: “This is a very individual answer”. “Each one has a different routine and needs, but I can say that distributing five to six meals a day in a period of three to four hours, with a balanced diet, will guarantee a healthy organism”, emphasizes Mariana Gomes.

“It is quite individual, as each individual has an adapted organism in a different way. There are cases of people who stay for days and others who can’t even last three hours without eating. For those who are already used to this process, up to 36 hours can be considered healthy”, reiterates Maria Olivia de Souza Araújo.

late dinner

Charles follows “a relentless schedule”, as Payne confessed to The Mirror. “Dinner is at 8:30 pm sharp and at 10 pm he returns to the table, usually until well after 12 am”, confided the former advisor. According to nutritionists, having the last meal of the day late at night, like Charles, causes some conditions, such as: indigestion, reflux and even makes it difficult to have quality sleep.

“Dinner is a complete meal, rich in energy and nutrients, leaving it to be made very late or close to the rest time, can bring some health hazards”, guides Mariana, one of the professionals of the Personal Virtual application.

Validating the nutritionist’s recommendation, Maria Olivia brings to the conversation the teachings of Ayurveda medicine: “The time limit should be until 6 pm, but as the reality is different, I advise until 8 pm or, at least, two hours before lie down”, suggests the expert.

According to Maria Olivia, having a late dinner can bring about some disruptions to the body, both in inducing and maintaining sleep and in the metabolic responses to insulin and cortisol. King Charles’ habit of having the last meal after the indicated time influences bedtime, Mariana explains: “When we don’t have a restful sleep, we wake up feeling unwell, tired and anxious, which can be a trigger for discounting food, for consuming something that will give pleasure and comfort, such as those rich in sugar”.

Effective sleep?

Those who do not usually sleep for at least six hours a day should be on alert about their health, Mariana pondered. During sleep, the body produces several hormones – such as hunger, satiety, pleasure and well-being -, in addition to contributing to muscle recovery after exercise. Maria Olivia, on the other hand, hits the stress button when an individual does not have adequate rest.

“We have the biological clock, called the circadian cycle. It controls the hormonal response from the time we wake up to when we sleep. When we don’t have an effective sleep, the circuit is deregulated and, with that, we can have answers, for example, changing habits and unhealthy lifestyle, in addition to a lot of stress “, reinforces Maria Olivia.

To learn more, follow the column’s profile on Instagram.