The Heller & Jung Observatory recorded, in the early hours of Monday (3), the passage of a bolide meteor over Rio Grande do Sul. It entered the atmosphere at approximately 2:26 am over Capão da Canoa, on the North Coast.

“The magnitude of this meteor is the highest recorded so far in the year 2022, reaching -9”, explains Professor Carlos Jung.

The bolide is part of the October Gamma Puppids rain. It entered the atmosphere at 107.1 km and became extinct at 81.8 km. According to the professor, the meteor lasted 5 seconds.

The image was captured by a camera installed in Taquara, in the Metropolitan Region of Porto Alegre, at the zenith, a technical term in astronomy that designates the point intercepted by a vertical axis traced from the head of an observer to the celestial sphere. “As if looking 100% up”, simplifies Jung.

According to the professor, the rain occurs every year in the month of October and it is possible that other meteors from this rain will be seen in these first weeks of the month.

Jung explains that, to be considered rain, it is necessary that “a number of meteors have the same characteristics and orbital parameters and are recorded at a certain period of the year, every year.”

1 of 1 Observatory records the first large bolide meteor of 2022 over RS ​​— Photo: Heller & Jung Observatory Observatory records first large bolide meteor of 2022 over RS ​​— Photo: Heller & Jung Observatory

Magnitude measures the brightness of a meteor from an observer on Earth. The brighter an object appears, the lower its magnitude value. The apparent magnitude values ​​of objects can vary between -27 to +30, according to the Museum of Science and Technology at PUC-RS. The Sun, for example, with an apparent magnitude of -27, is the brightest object in the sky.