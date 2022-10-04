OECD: 35.9% of young people in Brazil neither work nor study – 10/03/2022 – Education

Brazil is the second country with the highest proportion of young people, aged between 18 and 24, who cannot find a job or continue their education. The data are from the Education at a Glance 2022 report, from the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development), released this Monday (3).

According to the document, 35.9% of young people are in this situation in the country. The Brazilian proportion is twice the average of the OECD member countries, which is 16.6% of people in this age group without working and studying.

South Africa is the only country with a higher proportion than Brazil, with 46.2%. The Netherlands, on the other hand, has the fewest young people in this situation, only 4.6%.

The report assessed the situation of higher education and employment in the 38 OECD member countries. Data from Brazil, Argentina, China, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia and South Africa were also analyzed.

Of the 45 evaluated, Brazil is also the second country with the highest proportion of young people in this condition for the longest time. Of those without a job and without working in the country, 5.1% have been in this situation for more than a year, which indicates a chronic lack of opportunities for this population.

This stage of life is considered the transition from education to the world of work, that is, when young people should attend a degree or technical course to get a job.

According to the report, the high percentage of people excluded from this transition process indicates the high risk of increasingly distancing themselves from the labor market.

“This group, those who do not work and do not study, should be a major concern for governments, as they warn of a negative situation of unemployment and social inequalities”, analyzes the report.

“It is essential that countries have policies to prevent young people from becoming part of this group or from seeking to help them find a job or go back to school,” the document continues.

In August, a study by the ILO (International Labor Organization) showed that Brazil had 23% of the population aged 15 to 24 without working and studying. The world average of youth unemployment is 16.9%.

Michael França, a doctor in economic theory from USP and a researcher at Insper, says that the growth of this group is a bad indicator of the country’s economy. For him, who is also a columnist for Sheetit is not surprising that Brazil appears as one of the countries with the highest percentage of young people in this situation.

“It is not surprising because the country has turned its back on social and economic problems and they are getting worse. These young people are a portrait of the lack of opportunity, they are a result of a series of rights that were denied to them”, says the expert. .

The report also highlights that, in Brazil, only 33% of those who access higher education manage to complete their graduation within the allotted time. Almost half (49%) only complete the course after three years of the scheduled deadline. The rest drop out of graduation or finish in an even longer time.

Several national studies have already shown that financial difficulties are the main reason for dropping out in higher education, both in private and public colleges. In 2020, for example, Brazilian public universities had a drop of 18.8% in the number of graduates and a reduction of 5.8% in new entrants.

According to the OECD report, one way to support young people is to have public student assistance policies to prevent dropout. Brazil, however, has reduced this policy.

In the last two years, the Bolsonaro government has reduced by 18.3%, not counting inflationary losses – the budget of the student assistance program in federal universities.

Another action defended by the OECD is the expansion of access to higher education. Brazil also goes against this recommendation. In recent years, in addition to not having increased vacancies in federal universities, the country had the lowest volume of beneficiaries in programs such as Fies (Student Financing) and ProUni (University for All Program).

“The country has done everything against what is recommended to have a healthy economy. And this problem should be even more serious in the future, since the population is aging. government”, says França.

According to the OECD report, in all countries analyzed, completion of higher education is associated with more job opportunities and better wages. The data analyzed also indicates that those with a university degree were the least affected by layoffs during the Covid-19 pandemic or regained their jobs more quickly.

“The labor market benefits of completing higher education are especially strong during economic crises,” says França. Data show that in the first year of the pandemic, in 2020, unemployment increased by 2.3 percentage points among the general population aged 25 to 34 and by 3.5 percentage points among those who had only completed basic education.