Operário-PR x Vasco: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration | Brazilian series b

With different goals, Operário-PR and Vasco face each other this Tuesday, at 19:00, at Germano Krüger, for the 33rd round of Serie B. Fantasma is 18th in the table, with 32 points, while the Rio de Janeiro team is fourth, with 49 points.

Operário-PR comes from four games without a win and is going through a delicate moment in the fight against relegation. In the last 10 matches, Fantasma won only one against Londrina, in their domains. The home factor is one of the club’s bets to win again and reduce the distance of four points for the first team outside the Z-4.

Vasco’s moment is one of apprehension. Although it has been in the top four since the first round, the performance in recent games has dropped, the club has seen the back squad approach and may even leave the G-4 in case of defeat this Tuesday. Out-of-home performance is also a concern. There are eight consecutive defeats as a visitor. The pressure increased after the tie in São Januário, against Londrina, last week. The chances of access are 46%, according to mathematician Tristão Garcia.

PR worker – technician: Matheus Costa

Operário-PR will have a significant embezzlement. Goalkeeper Vanderlei, loaned by Vasco, cannot play this Tuesday. With that, Simão will be the titleholder. In the middle, Ricardinho, who returned from the DM in the last round, is an option for the sector. Already the striker Júnior Brandão tries to recover for the match and is doubtful.

Probable team: Simão; Arnaldo, Dirceu, Reniê and Fabiano; Rafael Chorão (Ricardinho), Fernando Neto and Reina; Giovanni Pavani, Paulo Victor and Felipe Garcia.

Embezzlement: Vanderlei (contractual clause); Rafael Bonfim, Alemão, Leandrinho and Kalil (medical department).

hanging: Simão, Thales, Arnaldo, Lucas Mendes, Fernando Neto, Giovani Pavanni, Leandrinho and Paulo Victor.

Vasco – Coach: Jorginho

After repeating the team in the last three games, Jorginho will make changes against Operário. Yuri Lara (suspended) and Paulo Victor (with ankle pain) are absent. Zé Gabriel was tested in midfield, while Edimar returns to the starting lineup. Up front, Jorginho trained with Figueiredo, and the tendency is for Marlon Gomes to leave the team.

Probable team: Thiago Rodrigues, Léo Matos, Danilo Boza, Anderson Conceição, Edimar; Zé Gabriel, Andrey, Nenê, Figueiredo, Eguinaldo and Raniel (Marlon Gomes).

Embezzlement: Yuri (suspended); Paulo Victor (ankle pain); Palaces (transition); Riquelme and Gabriel Dias (recovering from surgery).

hanging: Thiago Rodrigues, Anderson Conceição, Danilo Boza, Quintero, Matheus Barbosa, Andrey, Nenê, Alex Teixeira and Eguinaldo.

