Oscar admits conversations with coach of Brazilian giant and could frustrate Flamengo’s plans

Oscar can paint in Brazilian football in the year 2023. Currently playing outside Brazil, the midfielder, with great stints at Chelsea, England and the Brazilian national team, has great eyes for Brazilian football and a deal can be sealed for next season.

As everyone knows, Oscar came very close to a deal with the Flamengo in the mid-year window. The talks between the parties were almost sealed, leaving only the positive sign of the club that owns the rights to Oscar, which ended up not happening and, thus, the negotiation went down the drain.

But Flamengo is not the only club with an eye on Oscar’s football. In Europe, there are interested parties and, in Brazil, in addition to the Rio de Janeiro club, the player admitted that Victor Pereira, coach of Corinthians, tried to take him to the São Paulo club. The midfielder revealed his interest to the Desimpedidos channel.

“There’s Vitor Pereira, from Corinthians, who is a very good friend of mine. He said: ‘come here, for God’s sake’. I said ‘calm down, it’s not like that'”said Oscar.

Oscar at Corinthians?

It is almost certain that Corinthians will try to hire Oscar in 2023. At the moment, there are no conversations between the parties and even rumors. However, as he is a friend of the coach and wants to return to the country, at least one consultation will take place on the part of the São Paulo club.