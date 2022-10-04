Overwhelming disease took Pantanal actor at 31

Advertising Could not load ad

Not everyone knows, but overwhelming disease took actor from wetland at age 31. His death happened in 1992, two years after the first version aired on TV Manchete.

The loss of the artist shocked the cast and Brazil, as it was due to an illness that was new to the generation at that time.

Continues after advertising Could not load ad

See also: Which actors in the first version of Pantanal have already died?

Cast of the old version of Pantanal

Read more: José Leôncio suffers in his last moments of life in Pantanal: “What is happening to me?”

Zaquieu of the former Pantanal died in 1992

João Alberto Pinheiro was one of the artists who were part of the old Pantanal. In the plot, written by Benedito Ruy Barbosa, he gave life to the butler Zaqueu (who in the Globo remake was written Zaquieu and is played by Silvero Pereira).

Born in Pará, he moved to Rio de Janeiro at the age of 20 to pursue a singing career. With his remarkable voice, João Alberto stood out on radio and TV. In 1988, he recorded the LP “Luar do Amor” for Continental.

But his destiny changed when Jayme Monjardim met him and bet on him for the role of Zaqueu. He was still a gossip columnist.

Unfortunately, in 1992, just two years after achieving success as the butler who falls in love with Alcides (Ângelo Antônio at the time), João Alberto Pinheiro died.

At just 31 years old, he lost his fight against liver cancer, meningitis and pneumonia, all problems stemming from the AIDS virus.

João Alberto Pinheiro as Pantanal’s butler Zaqueu, 1990

Also check out: Last chapter of Pantanal has Bolsonarista, encounter with death and despair; see the end

Another actor from Pantanal taken by HIV

Another artist from the 1990’s Pantanal who died of complications from AIDS was Rubens Correa. The actor played Deputy Ibraim in the old version, a character played by Dan Stulbach in the Globo remake.

The veteran died in 1996 at the age of 64.

Read other texts by this columnist.