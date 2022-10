You may have heard of oxytocin as the “love hormone”. But scientists recently discovered the potential for this biochemical compound to help heart tissue regenerate after injury. Given the discovery, it is possible – at least in theory – that the hormone could be used to treat heart attacks.

Oxytocin has been dubbed the “love hormone” for its well-known role in creating social bonds and trust between people, and its levels often increase when people hug, have sex or orgasm.

However, this hormone performs many other functions in the body, such as contractions during childbirth and lactation. The role of oxytocin in protecting the cardiovascular system is also known, as it helps to lower blood pressure and reduce inflammation, according to a review published in 2020 in the journal Frontiers in Psychology.

Now, a new study has discovered yet another potential benefit of oxytocin: helping the heart replace the muscle cells responsible for the heart’s contractions — called cardiomyocytes — injured and dead.

According to research published in the journal Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology As of Friday, the human heart has a very limited ability to repair or replace damaged or dead tissue.

Some studies suggest that a process widely studied in animals may also occur in adult humans. It has been observed that after an injury, a set of cells from the heart’s outermost membrane (called the epicardium) migrate into the muscle layer of the organ and transform into something similar to stem cells. From there, they are able to transform into various types of heart cells, including cardiomyocytes.

Unfortunately, if the process occurs in people, it appears to unfold too inefficiently and in too few cells to result in significant tissue regeneration after a heart attack, the study authors said.

Therefore, the discovery of the role of oxytocin in this process is so relevant, as it would be a way to stimulate more epicardial cells to transform into cardiomyocytes.

Originally, the research was only done with zebrafish, as they are known for their impressive ability to regenerate tissues in their body, including the brain, bones, and heart.

In them, the team found that three days after an injury, the fish’s brains started pumping oxytocin like crazy, producing up to 20 times more than before the injury. The hormone then traveled to the heart, connected to its receptors, and started the process of transforming epicardial cells into new cardiomyocytes.

They also tested 14 other hormones made by the brain, but none of them could produce the same effect.

From the positive results obtained, the scientists proceeded to study the behavior of human cells in a laboratory dish. Early results suggest that oxytocin can stimulate similar effects in people if given at the right time and dose.

Via Live Science

