Palmeiras president has a meeting at the CBF and hears a promise to improve refereeing in Brazil | palm trees

President Leila Pereira, from Palmeiras, was at the CBF headquarters last Monday for a meeting with the entity’s arbitration commission, headed by former referee Wilson Luiz Seneme.

The meeting between the president of Verdão and the leaders lasted about an hour and a half. The club had sent a detailed document to the CBF, contesting the decisions of the refereeing team in the match against Atlético-MG, last Wednesday, including VAR.

At the meeting, Leila heard from Seneme what has been done to improve the level of refereeing. The head of the refereeing commission promised to train referees, including those who are scheduled to operate VAR. The conversation was considered positive, according to the ge.

Palmeiras’ discomfort with the arbitration increased after the club evaluated the performance of the team led by referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique, in the victory over Atlético-MG, at Mineirão, for the 28th round of the Brasileirão. The main moves that generated revolt were an unmarked penalty in Atuesta and the second goal disallowed, at the end of the match.

Director Anderson Barros, shortly after the match, vented against the refereeing who had, according to him, “gross mistakes”. The positioning, even after winning the match, was a way to demonstrate Palmeiras’ concern with improving the level of refereeing.

The video released by CBF shows the dialogue between Marcelo de Lima Henrique and the VAR team, led by Rodrigo Carvalhaes de Miranda. During the check of the possible penalty, the referee treated the bid as “in game”, an opinion that was shared by the video team. (see below).

CBF releases VAR audio of Mariano’s alleged penalty in the match against Palmeiras

In a meeting at the CBF headquarters, in July, with the arbitration commission and president Ednaldo Rodrigues, Wilson Seneme told the presidents of the clubs in the Brazilian series A and B that “absurd errors occurred” in the first round of the championship and promised measures to minimize them.

On the occasion, Leila Pereira received a formal apology personally from Seneme. The Palmeiras president had expressed discomfort with the error in the VAR protocol in the elimination to São Paulo in the Copa do Brasil, in which the offside line was not drawn at the origin of the tricolor goal play.

