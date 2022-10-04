Palmeiras reaches 98% chance of title and record aim

With the results of the 29th round, closed precisely with the 3-1 victory over Botafogo, Palmeiras opened a ten point advantage over the vice-leader Internacional and reached a 98% chance of winning the title.

“This number is mainly due to the defeat of Fluminense. Even with the victory of Internacional, which kept the difference to Palmeiras, there is now one less round to reduce the difference”, he explained to the UOL Esporte Gilcione Costa, from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

According to UFMG’s calculations, given the current situation, Palmeiras starts to have a residual chance of winning the title in the 32nd round, at around 0.002%.

From the 33rd, the chances become more palpable, with 7.4%. They rise to 31.9%, in the 34th. And they start to become big from the 35th round, with 65.2%.

Three clubs hold the record for winning a title in the Brasileirão in terms of consecutive points. 2007 São Paulo, 2013 Cruzeiro and 2019 Flamengo were champions in 34 rounds of such championships.

See Palmeiras title odds by round

32 – 0.002%

33 – 7.4%

34 – 31.9%

35 – 65.2%

36 – 83.8%

37 – 94.1%

38 – 97.7%

See each team’s chances of winning *

palm trees – 98%

International – 1.2%

Fluminense – 0.5%

Corinthians – 0.17%

Flamengo – 0.06%

Atletico-PR – 0.017%

*Other clubs no longer have a chance of winning