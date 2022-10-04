Palmeiras rises to 96.6% of title chances, and Inter is closer to the spot in Libertadores | statistical spy

Another great result from Palmeiras in the 29th round made the 2022 Brazilian Championship title chances rise from 92.8% to 96.6%. By beating Botafogo, in Rio, the alviverde team opened 10 points of advantage to Internacional and left the rivals with only 2.6% of chances of turning the game around. Fluminense and Flamengo maintain chances of less than 1%.

The next rounds can decide the championship once and for all, and Palmeiras face two teams that are desperately fighting relegation: Coritiba at home and Atlético-GO away. The São Paulo team is widely favorite in both clashes, and for this Thursday’s game, at Allianz Parque, the chances of winning are 63%, the highest of the 30th round.

In partnership with economist Bruno Imaizumi, we analyzed all the shots recorded by Espião Statístico in 3,708 Brasileirões games since the 2013 edition, which serve as a parameter to measure the current productivity of teams in attack and defense based on the goal expectation (xG ), internationally consolidated metric. The data helps to calculate the chances of each team winning the remaining games, making 10 thousand simulations for each game to be played, which results in the percentages in the table below. The methodology used is explained at the end of the text.

Title chances in the Brasileirão Club chances palm trees 96.6% International 2.6% Fluminense 0.6% Flamengo 0.2%

Internacional and Fluminense, even with some setbacks such as the tricolor defeat last Saturday, walk safely towards Libertadores 2023. Their pursuers for spots in the group stage – Corinthians, Flamengo and Athletico-PR – are involved in the decisions of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, which can help even more colorados and tricolors to secure themselves directly in the group stage. This is due not only to the divided focus of the opponents, but also to the certainty that one or two of these teams will guarantee their own places for the titles of the competitions they dispute. Staying in the G-6 should be enough to guarantee yourself with the direct spot: Inter have a 98.5% chance for this to happen, and Flu 96%.

Chances of going to Libertadores Club Odds of G-4 Odds of G-6 palm trees 100% 100% International 87.9% 98.5% Fluminense 79.3% 96.0% Flamengo 56.3% 87.7% Corinthians 26.8% 66.7% Atlético-MG 25.0% 66.1% Atletico-PR 22.1% 61.5% America-MG 1.3% 8.9% Sao Paulo 1.0% 7.5% saints 0.2% 2.2% Strength 0.1% 2.1% Bragantino 0.1% 1.5% Botafogo 0% 0.8% Goiás 0% 0.3% coritiba 0% 0.1%

With a 0.1% chance of staying in the First Division and a string of bad results, Juventude’s mathematical relegation is a matter of time. Atlético-GO and Avaí maintain some hope with 8.2% and 16.3% of possibilities to follow in Serie A, respectively.

The biggest dispute is between Coritiba, Ceará and Cuiabá, and the team that comes with the best offensive production is Alvinegro from Ceará, even with three consecutive defeats. Vozão has a 74% chance of staying. Cuiabá has a 58.9% chance of staying in the elite, and Coxa, 58%, and with one less game against São Paulo, but this dispute will still be fierce until the end of the Brasileirão.

Chances of staying in Serie A Club Stay in Serie A palm trees 100% International 100% Fluminense 100% Flamengo 100% Corinthians 100% Atlético-MG 100% Atletico-PR 99.9% America-MG 99.9% Sao Paulo 99.5% saints 98.8% Strength 98.4% Bragantino 97.6% Botafogo 96.0% Goiás 94.3% Ceará 74.0% cuiabá 58.9% coritiba 58.0% Hawaii 16.3% Atlético-GO 8.2% Youth 0.1%

We present the statistical probabilities based on the parameters of the “Expected Goals” or “Goals Expectation” (xG) model, a metric consolidated in the analysis of data that has as a reference the shots recorded by the Statistical Spy in 3,689 Brasileirão games since the edition of 2013.

The variables considered in the model are: (1) the distance and angle of the shot in relation to the goal; (2) if the shot was made face to face with the goalkeeper; (3) if it was made without the presence of the goalkeeper; (4) the body part used to complete; (5) whether the finish was first-time, straightened or loaded; whether the kick was made with the player’s good or bad leg; (6) the origin of the play (penalty, corner, cross, direct foul, steal, touch-in, etc.); (7) whether assistance was provided from within the area; (8) the position in which the athlete plays; (9) kick force indicators; (10) the market value of teams in each season from Transfermarkt website data (as a proxy for squad quality); (11) game time; (12) the age of the player; (13) the goalkeeper’s height in plays originating from overhead balls; (14) the difference in the score at the time of each submission.

Out of every hundred shots from the half-moon, for example, only seven turn into a goal. So, a half moon shot has a goal expectation (xG) of about 0.07. Each position on the field has a different expectation of a shot turning into a goal, which increases if it is a counterattack because there are fewer opponents to avoid the completion of the play. Each score is added up over the course of the match to arrive at a team’s total xG in each game. This variation indicates the chances of teams to beat each opponent and, from there, the chance of clubs to finish the championship in each position is calculated.

The model used in the analysis follows a statistical distribution called Bivariate Poisson, which calculates the probabilities of events (in this case, the goals of each team) to happen within a certain time interval (the game). To arrive at the predictions about the chances of each team finishing the championship in each position, the Monte Carlo method was used, which basically relies on simulations to generate results. For each game not yet played, we run ten thousand simulations.