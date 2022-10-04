Palmeiras turns against Botafogo, opens 10 points in the lead and gets closer and closer to the Brasileirão title

Abel Ferreira’s team achieved an important victory at Nílton Santos

In a duel valid for the 29th round of the Brazilian championshipO palm trees went to the Nílton Santos stadium and won the Botafogo 3-1 this Monday.

Tiquinho Soares opened the scoring in the 20th minute. But Palmeiras did not take long to react and drew with Gustavo Scarpa, from a penalty, five minutes later.

At 36, Mayke turned the game around, completing Piquerez’s cross after a beautiful play by the Uruguayan on the left wing.

At 15 of the second half, Dudu left his mark and scored the third for Palmeiras.

The game was quiet until the 24th minute of the second half, when Zé Rafael received the second yellow card and was sent off.

Despite being listed again, the phenomenon of the base Endrick ended up not leaving the bench for his debut as a professional at Palmeiras.

Championship status

With this result, Palmeiras is up to 63 points, remains impeccable in its Brasileirão campaign and now has a 10-point advantage over the vice-leader International with 9 rounds to go, getting closer and closer to the title.

Botafogo is on 37 points in tenth place in the championship.

remember alviverde

Now there are 14 straight games without losing in the Brasileirão for Palmeiras. In addition, the São Paulo team set a record by accumulating its 17th consecutive match away from home without losing in the competition.

next games

Palmeiras will play again on Thursday, at 7 pm (Brasilia), against Coritiba, at Allianz Parque.

Botafogo goes to Ressacada to face Avaí on the same day and time.