PAYMENT OF BRL 1,294 IS RELEASED TODAY (10/04)? Check PIS TABLE and PIS 2023 CALENDAR

Many workers anxiously await payment of the PIS 2023which is also called PIS base year 2021.

The payment of the allowance can be released at any time by the Federal Government. However, it is important to point out that there is still information to be revealed about the salary bonus.

However, in 2022, the PIS 2022 is also released. Below, learn how to withdraw and receive your PIS.

WORKERS WHO RECEIVE PIS



They can receive the PIS all workers who:

Have received up to two minimum wages in the base year;

Have performed any remunerated activity for a minimum period of 30 days, in the base year;

Have been registered in the PIS Pasep programs for at least five years, with registration data updated.

WHEN WILL THE LATE PIS PAYMENT COME OUT?

According to Federal governmentO PIS payment base year 2021 is expected to happen in the year 2023.

However, the prediction is not certain, but it can happen. Below, see what is possible 2023 PIS Calendar.

PIS BASE YEAR 2021



O PIS base year 2021 is also called PIS 2023. Salary allowance is not yet released.

However, it is possible that it will be released soon.

see the 2023 PIS Calendar below and find out when you receive it.

PIS CALENDAR 2023/ PIS CALENDAR 2021 BASE YEAR

As it was not released, the 2023 PIS Calendaror PIS base year 2021has not yet been disclosed.

Soon we will bring new information for readers.

2023 PIS TABLE

1 month worked – R$ 107.83;

2 months worked – R$ 215.66;

3 months worked – R$ 323.49;

4 months worked – R$ 431.32;

5 months worked – R$ 539.15;

6 months worked – R$ 646.98;

7 months worked – R$ 754.81;

8 months worked – R$ 862.64;

9 months worked – R$ 970.47;

10 months worked – R$ 1,078.30;

11 months worked – R$ 1,186.13;

12 months worked – BRL 1,294.