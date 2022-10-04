PC Vasconcellos sees defeat at Nilton Santos as normal: ‘What Palmeiras has in the present, Botafogo is projecting for the future’

SporTV commentator, Paulo Cesar Vasconcellos considered the defeat of Botafogo for the palm trees at Estádio Nilton Santos as a normal result, citing the difference in level in the work of the two clubs. Glorioso became SAF this year and is still in the process of being reformulated, both on and off the field.

– Everything we said about structuring Palmeiras that results in a consistent team, Botafogo is doing it now, looking to the future. What Palmeiras has in the present, Botafogo is projecting for the future. If you look at the table and see Botafogo with 37 points, with Tiquinho, Gabriel Pires, Júnior Santos having arrived in July, August, the campaign is good, given the whole scenario – said PC during the “Bem, Amigos!”, from SportTV.

– It’s a team under construction, but Botafogo’s project is not just to have a competitive core team, but it’s looking at the entire structure. It was a scorched earth. As I usually say: those who love, care and respect. In recent years, except for Bebeto (de Freitas), all the administrations of Botafogo did not take care of and did not respect – added the commentator.

PC Vasconcellos also recalled the recognition of Botafogo fans, who applauded the players and continued singing even after the final whistle by referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio.

– The crowd, which is Botafogo’s greatest asset, applauded the team at the end for having recognized that it was an absolutely normal defeat and for having seen the possibility of growth for this team – he concluded.