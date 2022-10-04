PDT announces support for Lula’s candidacy in the 2nd round of elections | Elections 2022

The PDT announced this Tuesday (4) the party’s support for the candidacy of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, from the PT, in the second round of the elections for the Presidency of the Republic.

The announcement came after a meeting of the party’s Executive in the late morning of this Tuesday. In the first round, the PDT had the former governor of Ceará Ciro Gomes as a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. He came in fourth with 3.5 million votes (3%).

Former President Lula (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will contest the second round of elections. Lula received 57.2 million votes (48.4%), and Bolsonaro 51.07 million votes (43.2%).

“An hour and a half meeting with the entire National Executive of the party, plus state presidents, presidents of movements, federal deputies in office, senators. And we took a unanimous decision, with no opposing vote, the decision to support the most close to us, which is Lula’s candidacy”, said the president of the PDT, Carlos Lupi.

PDT announces support for Lula’s candidacy in the 2nd round

According to Lupi, Ciro Gomes “endorsed” the PDT’s decision to support Lula in the second round.

“I speak for the party. He (Ciro) will do it, participated in the meeting, and said that he fully endorses the party’s decision,” stated Lupi. “Ciro will not travel, he will stay here in Brazil and has already declared his support for the party,” he added.

In 2018, Ciro was criticized for leaving the country after being defeated in the first round of the presidential elections, instead of supporting the candidacy of PT candidate Fernando Haddad, who ended up losing to Jair Bolsonaro.

In addition to the PDT, Cidadania and PSDB, who sided with Simone Tebet (MDB) in the first round of the presidential election, should decide this Tuesday whether they support Lula, Bolsonaro or remain neutral in this second round.

Ciro harshly criticized Lula during the election campaign. The pedetista even called the request for a useful vote promoted by the opponent a “fascist campaign” and said that President Jair Bolsonaro and the PT have the same economic project.

Despite the clashes, Ciro, who at the end of the first round had asked for time to decide who he would support in the second round, must follow the party’s position and will work for the election of PT against Bolsonaro.