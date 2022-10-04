PDT asks PT to endorse three of Ciro’s proposals and promises to announce position this Tuesday

This Tuesday (4/10), PDT confirms whether to support or Lula in the 2nd round (photo: Nelson Almeida/AFP)

The president of the PDT, Carlos Lupi, said that he would meet the party this Tuesday (4/10) to announce the path that the acronym will take in the 2nd round of the election. He defends support for ex-president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT). Lupi stated that he spoke to PT president Gleisi Hoffmann this Monday (2/10) and suggested to her that PT incorporate three proposals from Ciro Gomes (PDT): the program that aims to clear debts from the SPC, the minimum income plan and a full-time education project.

“Today I spoke with Gleisi, and I said that she had to give some signal that they want our support. As soon as they give the signal, it facilitates my position and Ciro’s. And she said a little while ago, via WhatsApp, that she has already accepted. [as propostas]”, said Lupi.

The president of the PDT stated that a meeting of the Party Executive will be scheduled for this meeting and he hopes that Ciro Gomes will endorse the party’s position.

“I think he will follow the party’s guidelines, he created a very strong relationship with the party, with me even more. I think it’s very difficult for him not to follow the party’s guidelines”, Lupi continued.

After finishing the first round in fourth place, Ciro postponed for “a few hours” the announcement about his position for the second round. “I’ve never seen a situation as complex, as challenging, as potentially threatening to our fate as anything else,” he said on Sunday night (2), after the results of the election were announced.

“That’s why I ask you for a few more hours to talk to my friends, talk to my party, so that we can find the best way, the best balance to serve the Brazilian nation,” continued the candidate, who had about 3.5 million votes, or 3% of the total.

Ciro finished the race behind Simone Tebet (MDB), who had 4.16%.