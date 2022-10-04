PDT, PSDB and Citizenship hold meetings this Tuesday to define support in the 2nd round for president | Elections 2022

The PDT, PSDB and Citizenship summits will hold meetings this Tuesday (4th) to define who they will support in the second round for president of the Republic.

Former President Lula (PT) and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) received 91.6% of the votes and will contest the second round of this year’s elections. With 99.9% of the polls counted by 7:30 am this Tuesday, Lula had received 57.2 million votes (48.4%), and Bolsonaro, 51.07 million votes (43.2%).

In the first round, PSDB and Cidadania supported the candidacy of Simone Tebet (MDB). The senator, who ran for the presidency for the first time, obtained 4.9 million votes (4.1%).

On Sunday (2), as soon as the second round between Lula and Bolsonaro was confirmed, Tebet made a statement in which he did not say who he would support, but said that the decision had already been made and that she would stand “on the side of the people”.

The PDT had the former governor of Ceará Ciro Gomes as a candidate for president. Ciro received 3.5 million votes (3%) and, during the contest, said that “any imbecile” knows the differences between Lula and Bolsonaro, but criticized the two candidates frequently, saying that the two would seek to implement the same economic model. .

Candidate Strategies

G1 columnist Valdo Cruz reported that Lula and Bolsonaro have already started to define strategies to get more votes to win in the second round.

Lula, for example, informed the columnist, will seek the support of Simone Tebet, the MDB and Ciro Gomes.