Pele and Bia fight early on the reality show

The morning started hot in “The Farm 2022” (RecordTV). That’s because Bia Miranda and Pelé Milflows had an argument as soon as they met in the headquarters room.

Bia and Pétala had just arrived from the stall when they found Pele and Thomaz in the living room, talking. The two peons said “good morning”, but Pele indicated a mocking tone in Gretchen’s granddaughter.

“Good morning… What is this?”, asked the singer.

Then Bia replied: “Uh, when I don’t say ‘good morning’ I’m wrong”.

The singer returned to comment on Bia’s behavior, saying: “And that’s why you’re always wrong. Instead of talking about morals, you’re making fun of others…”

“Fuck*, mocking? My c*”, retorted the pawn.

“Speak up, I’m not your boyfriend, no. Oh, fuck! I, huh… I don’t have patience anymore”, said Pelé.

Later, in a conversation with Babi during the treatment of the animals, Pelé commented on what happened and the actress revealed:

“When you left, she turned to Thomaz and said: ‘See?'”

The Playplus broadcast camera, RecordTV’s streaming service, cut the images and, when they came back, Pelé was saying: “It’s really a tease and if you get ‘pissed’ at me, just vote for me. And I doubt I’ll go out, I I’m educated, I know where I am”, replied the singer.

Who left ‘The Farm 2022’? The pawns eliminated from reality

1 / two 2 eliminated: Ingrid Ohara Ingrid Ohara was the second eliminated with 29.01% of the votes Playback / Playplus two / two 1st out: Bruno Talamo Bruno Tálamo was the first to be eliminated with 15.69% of the votes Reproduction / Playplus

Want to see the fire in the hay? Get all the information about “A Fazenda” directly on the Splash channel on Telegram. To register, click here or search for “Splash UOL – A Fazenda” and select “enter”

Watch the documentary ‘Realities: Brazil on TV’